Queens Park Rangers sign David Wheeler from Exeter City

Exeter City's English midfielder David Wheeler celebrates with Exeter City's English midfielder Manny Oyeleke (L) after scoring their second goal during the English League Cup second round football match between between Sunderland and Exeter City at the S
Queens Park Rangers sign David Wheeler from Exeter City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 15:30 UK

Queens Park Rangers have signed David Wheeler from Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, primarily a right-winger but also able to operate as a wingback or striker, has signed a three-year deal with the Championship side after four-and-a-half years with the Grecians.

"I'm really excited. This is a big deal for me and I can't wait to get started," he told the official QPR site.

"Like anyone in any career path, when you take a step up it can take some time to acclimatise, but I'm confident I can have a positive impact for the team.

"Wherever I have been, I have been known to be a hard-working, honest player and I will give my all."

Manager Ian Holloway added: "We're delighted to bring David in. He had a great season last year, and if you look at him, he has progressed every year.

"That's what we want him to continue now he's at QPR."

Wheeler, who has previously had spells at Lewes and Staines Town, scored 21 goals for Exeter last season.

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields Stadium on August 15, 2015
Tisdale: "We should be very pleased"
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 