Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to bring in any more players before the transfer window shuts at 11pm this evening.

The Merseyside outfit have been heavily linked with moves for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds had several bids rejected by Monaco earlier this week, which caused them to switch attention to Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who signed a long-term deal at Anfield today.

Arsenal revived their interest in Lemar, but it has since been reported that the 21-year-old Frenchman is likely to stay at Stade Louis II for the season.

As for Van Dijk, the Dutchman has been coveted by Liverpool all summer, and he tried to push through a move by submitting a transfer request earlier this month, but Southampton have reiterated numerous times that he is not for sale.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to get any more deals over the line, which would leave the club with four summer arrivals.

Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Oxlade-Chamberlain make up the club's transfer activity.