New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'unlikely to bring in Thomas Lemar, Virgil van Dijk before deadline'

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to bring in any more players before the 11pm deadline, despite being linked to Thomas Lemar and Virgil van Dijk.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 17:37 UK

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to bring in any more players before the transfer window shuts at 11pm this evening.

The Merseyside outfit have been heavily linked with moves for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds had several bids rejected by Monaco earlier this week, which caused them to switch attention to Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who signed a long-term deal at Anfield today.

Arsenal revived their interest in Lemar, but it has since been reported that the 21-year-old Frenchman is likely to stay at Stade Louis II for the season.

As for Van Dijk, the Dutchman has been coveted by Liverpool all summer, and he tried to push through a move by submitting a transfer request earlier this month, but Southampton have reiterated numerous times that he is not for sale.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to get any more deals over the line, which would leave the club with four summer arrivals.

Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Oxlade-Chamberlain make up the club's transfer activity.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Van Dijk 'leaves Saints training ground'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thomas Lemar, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jurgen Klopp, Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'rejects Chelsea for Liverpool'
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson pleased with Naby Keita signing
Liverpool, Palace 'agree £26m Sakho fee'Liverpool 'unlikely to sign more players'West Brom 'to hijack Palace Sakho deal'Allan leaves Liverpool on loanCarragher: 'Ox may struggle to get in team'
Arsenal make £90m bid for Thomas Lemar?Divock Origi joins Wolfsburg on loanFergie sympathises with Reds over CoutinhoOx opens up on "tough" Arsenal decisionJuve chief: 'Can still being monitored'
> Liverpool Homepage
More AS Monaco News
AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain confirm signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco
 Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Liverpool 'unlikely to bring in Thomas Lemar, Virgil van Dijk before deadline'
 AS Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar in action for his country during their international friendly with England on June 13, 2017
Arsenal 'pull out of £92m Thomas Lemar deal'
Arsenal make £90m bid for Thomas Lemar?West Ham 'still in hunt for Carvalho'Arsenal 'back in for Thomas Lemar'Liverpool 'persist with £74m Lemar deal'Liverpool 'give up on Thomas Lemar'
Monaco confirm Keita Balde signingSwansea 'unlikely to sign Sanches'Monaco 'agree fee with Lazio for Keita'Monaco announce Stevan Jovetic signingLiverpool to bid £75m for Lemar?
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Southampton News
New generic football image
Newcastle United, Southampton target Yann Karamoh 'joins Inter Milan'
 Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Liverpool 'unlikely to bring in Thomas Lemar, Virgil van Dijk before deadline'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Virgil van Dijk 'leaves Southampton training ground'
Newcastle take interest in Matt Targett?Clasie joins Club Brugge on loanLiverpool hopeful of late Van Dijk deal?Pellegrino bemoans profligate performanceResult: Huddersfield, Southampton ends goalless
Team News: Hoedt on bench for SouthamptonLive Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton - as it happenedMaya Yoshida signs new Southampton dealPellegrino takes positives from defeatUnited host Burton in EFL Cup
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
 