Arsenal 'back in for Thomas Lemar'

Arsenal reportedly reignite their interest in AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar as Alexis Sanchez nears a move to Manchester City.

Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar.

The Gunners are facing pressure to sell Alexis Sanchez after receiving a second offer, believed to be in the region of £60m, from Manchester City for the Chilean, according to Sky Sports News.

The same report claims that Arsenal are now pressing ahead with a move for Lemar as the London club look to sign a replacement for Sanchez before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old scored 14 times and registered 14 assists in all competitions last season as Monaco secured their first Ligue 1 title since 2000, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The attacker is under contract with his principality club until the summer of 2020, however, and it is understood that Monaco have already rejected at least two separate bids from Arsenal in this transfer window.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the versatile forward.