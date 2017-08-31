New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool 'persist with £74m Thomas Lemar deal'

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool are reportedly pressing ahead with a £74m deal for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar despite the imminent arrival of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Thursday, August 31, 2017

The Reds are expected to complete a £35m deal for the Arsenal man today, having reportedly agreed terms yesterday, and were said to have ended their pursuit of Lemar as a result.

According to The Independent, however, the Liverpool hierarchy made the decision "over the course of Wednesday afternoon to continue trying to sign Lemar" once it became clear that the deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain was certain to go through.

Lemar has been pursued by Arsenal for most of the summer, but Liverpool entered the race late and are in pole position to win his signature with a package that will include cash plus the services of Divock Origi.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also still working on a £50m deal for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk which could take their total deadline-day spending past the £150m mark.

