Wolfsburg 'favourites to sign Divock Origi on loan'

Divock Origi celebrates scoring with Adam Lallana during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Wolfsburg lead the race to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi on loan before Thursday night's deadline, according to a report.
Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 20:18 UK

Wolfsburg reportedly lead the hunt to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi on loan before the transfer window slams shut.

Origi has only made one substitute appearance for Liverpool this season, and his father recently revealed that the Belgian is keen on leaving Anfield this summer in search of first-team football.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, while Bayern Leverkusen, Marseille and Werder Bremen are also said to be admirers of the versatile forward.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg lead the race for Origi's signature, with the attacker expected to join the Wolves on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Origi failed to make the bench for Liverpool's 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Lemar and Ben Davies during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
