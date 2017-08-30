Wolfsburg lead the race to sign Liverpool forward Divock Origi on loan before Thursday night's deadline, according to a report.

Origi has only made one substitute appearance for Liverpool this season, and his father recently revealed that the Belgian is keen on leaving Anfield this summer in search of first-team football.

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, while Bayern Leverkusen, Marseille and Werder Bremen are also said to be admirers of the versatile forward.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg lead the race for Origi's signature, with the attacker expected to join the Wolves on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.

Origi failed to make the bench for Liverpool's 4-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.