Liverpool are reportedly willing to increase their bid for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar to £75m and include Divock Origi in the deal.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to increase their offer for AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar to £75m.

The Merseyside outfit have already had two bids rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit.

Arsenal were frontrunners for Lemar's signature earlier in the transfer window, but manager Arsene Wenger recently admitted that a deal was "dead" due to Monaco's unwillingness to sell another first-team player.

The club have already allowed Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to join Manchester City, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has moved to Chelsea.

Despite Monaco's reluctance, the Liverpool Echo reports that the Reds intend to hold further talks with the club regarding a fee for Lemar after their most recent offer of £68.4m was turned down.

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp is willing to include out-of-favour striker Divock Origi in the deal.