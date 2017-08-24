Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger closes the door on his attempt to lure Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco as the French champions are refusing to sell.

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Arsenal's hopes of signing Thomas Lemar are now officially over as AS Monaco are refusing to sell the winger.

The Gunners have been linked with the France international all summer long and are thought to have had numerous bids rejected, each falling short of the Ligue 1 champions' supposed £50m valuation.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal would return with one more offer before the transfer window closed, but Wenger has all but ruled out landing Lemar due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho.

"It's dead because Monaco have closed the door, definitely," he told reporters. "They're still on cases like Mbappe and Fabinho."

Wenger has recruited just two first-team players during the transfer window, bringing in free agent Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in a £46.5m deal.