Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger predicts a 'big future' for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has yet to sign an extension to the deal that runs out next summer.

Arsene Wenger has confessed that he is eager for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to sign a new contract as he remains a big part of Arsenal's future plans.

The England international is reportedly stalling on agreeing fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium, leaving him open to depart as a free agent next summer.

Talks are said to be planned between Gunners chiefs and Oxlade-Chamberlain at some point in the coming week, with Wenger desperate to see the wing-back put an end to the ongoing speculation.

"I want Alex to stay at the club and be one of the big players for the future, one of the players the team has to be built around in the future," he told reporters. "I want him to commit to the club."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been at Arsenal for the past six years, is understood to be a transfer target for Premier League rivals Chelsea.