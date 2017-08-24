New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger desperate for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to commit

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger predicts a 'big future' for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has yet to sign an extension to the deal that runs out next summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 09:44 UK

Arsene Wenger has confessed that he is eager for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to sign a new contract as he remains a big part of Arsenal's future plans.

The England international is reportedly stalling on agreeing fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium, leaving him open to depart as a free agent next summer.

Talks are said to be planned between Gunners chiefs and Oxlade-Chamberlain at some point in the coming week, with Wenger desperate to see the wing-back put an end to the ongoing speculation.

"I want Alex to stay at the club and be one of the big players for the future, one of the players the team has to be built around in the future," he told reporters. "I want him to commit to the club."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been at Arsenal for the past six years, is understood to be a transfer target for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Oxlade-Chamberlain to hold Arsenal talks?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ivan Gazidis, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to hold talks over Arsenal future
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'Cohen Bramall will be a big success for Birmingham City'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'unlikely to sign new Arsenal contract'
Arsene Wenger: Thomas Lemar deal "is dead"Arsene Wenger desperate for Ox to commitWenger not ruling out Alexis Sanchez dealUnited host Burton in EFL CupVideo: Santi Cazorla provides injury update
Arsenal, Liverpool consider Vazquez move?Lucas Perez closer to Deportivo return?Inter make loan bid for Mustafi?Norwich sign Arsenal youngster MourgosJon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 