Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'unlikely to sign new Arsenal contract'

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly not expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal ahead of fresh talks this week.
By , Staff Reporter
Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly unlikely to put pen to paper on a new contract at the Emirates.

The England international is expected to hold talks with manager Arsene Wenger and club chief executive Ivan Gazidis this week regarding his future.

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal, which means that he could leave Arsenal at the end of the season for free.

According to The Telegraph, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been offered fresh terms in excess of £100,000 a week, but the player does not feel under pressure to commit himself to a new contract just yet.

The player has attracted interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, but it is unclear whether the clubs will ramp up their pursuits with just eight days left to go until the summer transfer window slams shut.

It is believed that Oxlade-Chamberlain would prefer to play in a more central midfield role, but he has started at wing-back for the Gunners' past two Premier League matches.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Your Comments
