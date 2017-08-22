General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere questions newspaper tweet claiming he has hit 'new low'

Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere takes issue with The Sun's tweet about his sending-off for the Under-23s.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 09:49 UK

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has called on The Sun to explain why a tweet branded his sending-off for the Under-23s a 'new low' in his career.

The 25-year-old has been working his way back to full fitness after breaking his leg in the closing stages of last season while on loan at Bournemouth.

Wilshere's long-term future remains uncertain as he has just one year left on his current contract at the Emirates, but manager Arsene Wenger recently insisted that he wants the midfielder to stay put.

On Monday evening, the England international stepped up his recovery by featuring for Arsenal's Under-23s in a game against Manchester City, but he lasted just an hour as he was sent off for shoving Matthew Smith after being on the receiving end of a hard tackle.

While scrolling through social media after the game, Wilshere took issue with The Sun's tweet, which read: "Jack Wilshere's career hits new low after shock incident."

The midfielder addressed the journalist by writing: "Evening Sam...Intrigued to hear more about how you think this is a career low for me? Would love a sit down with you? Look forward to it."

Wilshere has not started a league game for Arsenal since the 2015-16 campaign.

Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Jack Wilshere sent off in U23s match
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Arsene Wenger, Matthew Smith, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere sits with his leg in a protective brace ahead of the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere questions newspaper tweet claiming he has hit 'new low'
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Manchester United show interest in Arsenal prospect Marcus McGuane?
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal allow Ismael Bennacer to leave for Empoli
Jack Wilshere sent off in U23s matchLeeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Arsenal duo to seal Birmingham loan switch?AC Milan interested in Wilshere?Wenger: 'Defending unforgivable at Stoke'
Arsenal, Spurs to pounce for Fener teen?Wenger hopes to have Sanchez back next weekMan City 'make final attempt to sign Sanchez'Arsenal show interest in Marcos Llorente?Arsene Wenger: "We were unlucky"
> Arsenal Homepage


 