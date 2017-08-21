Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere gets sent off following a fracas on the pitch while playing for the Under-23s.

The 25-year-old has been building up his fitness after recovering from a broken leg, which he suffered at the end of last season.

Wilshere spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Bournemouth in order to gain regular first-team minutes following prolonged injury spells on the sidelines.

The midfielder started 22 Premier League matches for the Cherries, and came off the bench in a further five, but his loan stint ended in injury.

According to The Mirror, both Wilshere and Manchester City Under-23s' Tyreke Wilson were shown red cards an hour into the match for getting involved in a fracas after the Arsenal man was on the receiving end of a hard tackle.

The England international could now face a ban for seeing red.