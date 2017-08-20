New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United eyeing shock Andy Carroll reunion

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is reportedly wanted by former side Newcastle United, six years after leaving his boyhood club.
Sunday, August 20, 2017

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has earmarked a move for West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, according to a report.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury-plagued spell since joining the Hammers from Liverpool in 2013, starting just 52 league games.

Carroll, with 23 goals in the Premier League during his four-year stint in East London, made his name at St James' Park and is said to be back on the Toon's radar.

After failing to offload the England international to Far East suitors in January, The Sun claims that West Ham are willing to listen to any offers tabled by Newcastle in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The same report suggests that Benitez, who has admitted his frustrations at a lack of funds this summer, could also push ahead with a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in the next week.

Jack Colback is smoulderingly defiant after taking a yellow during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Villa interested in Newcastle's Colback?
