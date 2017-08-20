West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is reportedly wanted by former side Newcastle United, six years after leaving his boyhood club.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury-plagued spell since joining the Hammers from Liverpool in 2013, starting just 52 league games.

Carroll, with 23 goals in the Premier League during his four-year stint in East London, made his name at St James' Park and is said to be back on the Toon's radar.

After failing to offload the England international to Far East suitors in January, The Sun claims that West Ham are willing to listen to any offers tabled by Newcastle in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The same report suggests that Benitez, who has admitted his frustrations at a lack of funds this summer, could also push ahead with a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in the next week.