Arsenal allow Ismael Bennacer to leave for Empoli

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal announce that they have allowed midfielder Ismael Bennacer to leave the Gunners in order to sign for Empoli.
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Arsenal have announced that midfielder Ismael Bennacer has been allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium in order to move to Empoli.

Bennacer has been highly regarded in North London for some time, but the 19-year-old departs the Gunners having made just one first-team appearance.

That came in October 2015 when France-born Algerian came off the bench to feature in the 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

With no prospect of making the grade under Arsene Wenger, the club have given Bennacer permission to leave and a transfer has already been agreed with Serie B outfit Empoli.

Bennacer spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at French club Tours, where 14 appearances were made for the Ligue 2 team.

Arsene Wenger the manager of Arsenal looks on during the Capital One Cup fourth round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Arsenal at Hillsborough Stadium on October 27, 2015 in Sheffield, England.
