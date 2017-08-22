New Transfer Talk header

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to hold talks over Arsenal future

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will hold talks over his future at Arsenal later this week, according to a report.
Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Arsenal have arranged to have talks with winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over his future at the club, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract, with Premier League rivals Chelsea rumoured to be interested in his services.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of three key players whose deals run out at the end of the season, alongside forward Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Mesut Ozil.

According to Sky Sports News, a meeting involving Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis could take place as early as Thursday.

Wenger declared last week that he remains confident of keeping the former Southampton star this summer.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
