England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will hold talks over his future at Arsenal later this week, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract, with Premier League rivals Chelsea rumoured to be interested in his services.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of three key players whose deals run out at the end of the season, alongside forward Alexis Sanchez and midfielder Mesut Ozil.

According to Sky Sports News, a meeting involving Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis could take place as early as Thursday.

Wenger declared last week that he remains confident of keeping the former Southampton star this summer.