New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Inter Milan make loan bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi?

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Inter Milan are reportedly keen to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on loan with a view to a permanent deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11:36 UK

Inter Milan are reportedly determined to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi before the transfer window shuts next week.

The 25-year-old only joined the Gunners last year from Valencia for a fee reported to be in the region of £35m.

Injury disrupted Mustafi's 2016-17 campaign as he made 26 Premier League appearances in total, and returned to the fold for Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Stoke City.

According to The Mirror, Inter feel encouraged that they can get a deal done before the deadline, and have approached Arsenal with a loan proposal, which would end in a permanent deal worth more than £20m.

The report claims that Juventus are also keeping tabs on the defender, who previously played in Italy for Sampdoria between 2012 and 2014.

Arsenal have made two signings so far this summer; Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette.

Shkodran Mustafi slides in Robert Lewandowski during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Read Next:
Inter contact Arsenal over Mustafi?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to hold talks over Arsenal future
 Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Harry Redknapp: 'Cohen Bramall will be a big success for Birmingham City'
 Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'unlikely to sign new Arsenal contract'
Inter make loan bid for Mustafi?Norwich sign Arsenal youngster MourgosJon Toral 'undergoing Hull City medical'Jack Wilshere questions newspaper tweetJack Wilshere sent off in U23s match
United show interest in Arsenal prospect?Arsenal allow Bennacer to leave for EmpoliLeeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?Arsenal duo to seal Birmingham loan switch?AC Milan interested in Wilshere?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Antonio Candreva of Italy in action during the international friendly between Italy and Scotland on May 29, 2016 in Malta
Agent: 'Antonio Candreva unlikely to join Chelsea'
 Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13, 2015 in London, England.
Tottenham Hotspur enter race to sign Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan?
 Stevan Jovetic of Internazionale Milano in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 23, 2015
Newcastle United abandon efforts to sign Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic?
Inter make loan bid for Mustafi?Kondogbia signs loan deal with ValenciaConte given green light to sign Candreva?Spurs 'in advanced talks for Juan Foyth'Valencia sign Murillo on loan from Inter
Inter contact Arsenal over Mustafi?Man United maintain interest in Perisic?Perisic agent meets with Inter officials?Perisic close to signing new Inter deal?Inter Milan consider move for Mangala?
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
 