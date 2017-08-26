New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to allow Divock Origi to leave?

Divock Origi of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool are reportedly considering allowing Divock Origi to leave the club before the transfer window shuts next week.
Liverpool are reportedly considering allowing striker Divock Origi to leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the 22-year-old but he has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield and has made just one appearance so far this season, coming off the bench during the 3-3 draw at Watford on the opening day.

Klopp failed to include Origi in the matchday squad for the Champions League playoff against Hoffenheim in midweek, instead selecting Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke as back-up strikers.

According to The Telegraph, Origi is desperate for regular first-team football this season as he looks to stake a claim for inclusion in Belgium's World Cup squad next summer and has received an 'indication' from the Reds that he may be able to move on in the coming days.

The newspaper names Tottenham Hotspur, Marseille and Anderlecht as potential suitors for the player, who signed from Lille three years ago.

During his time at Anfield, Origi has made 51 Premier League appearances for the side, scoring 12 times.

