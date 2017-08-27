Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Arsenal
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'I have respect for Arsene Wenger'

Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal on January 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals his respect for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of the Premier League fixture between the two sides on Sunday afternoon.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:22 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is looking forward to going up against Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger when their respective clubs meet on Sunday.

At one stage, it appeared that Arsenal may replace Wenger in the dugout, but the Frenchman has remained in North London after signing a new two-year contract.

Klopp has questioned the long-standing criticism of Wenger, but the German has said said that he is full of respect for his opposite number, who is closing in on 21 years at Arsenal.

The 50-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "Arsene loves what he is doing and obviously he has all the energy he thinks he needs to do it.

"He is the only person that can judge this - apart from the board at Arsenal and they think the same, which is why they extended his contract. Then [sometimes] you can get the feeling that people don't want you there anymore. I don't understand this but I am not in the situation.

"The only thing I can say is that I respect him a lot. I really respect all the things he has done in the past, not just for Arsenal, but for football in general. He is a big, big manager in the history of the Premier League - and football - and he has all the power he still needs. I'm happy he is still there and we meet again on Sunday."

Liverpool currently sit one point clear of Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Your Comments
