Liverpool have reportedly struck a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for the signing of Mateo Kovacic.

Jurgen Klopp has recruited three players this summer, including Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson.

RB Leipzig star Naby Keita and Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk were thought to be high on the club's transfer wishlist, but so far, Liverpool have failed to get deals over the line.

It seems that they have had better luck in Spain, though, as Diario Gol reports that Kovacic is keen on a switch to Anfield after holding talks with the Merseyside outfit.

The midfielder has struggled for game time under Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and last season started 19 La Liga games and made cameo appearances in a further eight.

The Croatian, who joined the club from Inter Milan in 2015, scored one goal and produced three assists in the league during the 2016-17 campaign.