New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to launch an offer for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who will be allowed to leave Anfield for the right price.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Bromwich Albion.

Sakho has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Anfield, but manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be holding out for a fee of £30m if he is to sell the French international.

However, according to The Telegraph, West Brom head coach Tony Pulis is willing to spend that amount on the 27-year-old in a bid to strengthen the Baggies backline.

The approach comes with the West Midlands outfit having received offers from Manchester City for Jonny Evans, and the arrival of Sakho would allow the Northern Ireland international to leave for the Etihad Stadium.

While Sakho has not played for Liverpool since April 2016, the centre-back did make eight appearances during a loan spell at Crystal Palace towards the end of last season.

However, Palace boss Frank de Boer has claimed that Sakho is too expensive for the Eagles.

Nacer Chadli in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Pulis: 'Swansea want to sign Chadli'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Jurgen Klopp, Jonny Evans, Frank de Boer, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal on January 13, 2016
Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Emre Can: 'Big teams will want to avoid Liverpool in Champions League draw'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Liverpool to hijack Chelsea bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
Klopp: 'I have respect for Wenger'West Brom to launch bid for Sakho?Liverpool planning Renato Sanches move?Julian Draxler decides to remain at PSG?Klopp: 'No easy Champions League draw'
Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundCoutinho 'to ramp up Liverpool exit plans'Report: Barca turn to Chelsea ace WillianKlopp reveals Liverpool transfer boostUnited host Burton in EFL Cup
> Liverpool Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
 Nacer Chadli in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Tony Pulis: 'Swansea City want to sign Nacer Chadli'
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
West Bromwich Albion's Tyler Roberts signs for Walsall on loan
Oliver Burke seals West Brom moveBurke 'heading for West Brom medical'Evans to seal £30m City switch next week?United host Burton in EFL CupO'Neill: 'Evans will not be distracted'
Man City to launch new Evans bid?Pulis happy with West Brom's cold showersDawson signs new West Brom dealPulis: 'I want to take West Brom to Wembley'West Brom fail with Robson-Kanu appeal
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
 Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Frank de Boer: 'Crystal Palace still active in transfer market'
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier league match West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on April 4, 2015
Oliver Burke leaves RB Leipzig to sign for West Bromwich Albion
Crystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'De Boer unsure about length of Zaha layoffPalace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'De Boer: 'Sakho too pricey for Palace'De Boer "confident" despite Liverpool loss
Klopp 'happy' after slender Liverpool winResult: Liverpool battle to victory over PalaceTeam News: Daniel Sturridge returns for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace - as it happenedJordan: 'De Boer risky choice for Palace'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 