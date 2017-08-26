West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to launch an offer for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who will be allowed to leave Anfield for the right price.

Sakho has been frozen out of the first-team picture at Anfield, but manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be holding out for a fee of £30m if he is to sell the French international.

However, according to The Telegraph, West Brom head coach Tony Pulis is willing to spend that amount on the 27-year-old in a bid to strengthen the Baggies backline.

The approach comes with the West Midlands outfit having received offers from Manchester City for Jonny Evans, and the arrival of Sakho would allow the Northern Ireland international to leave for the Etihad Stadium.

While Sakho has not played for Liverpool since April 2016, the centre-back did make eight appearances during a loan spell at Crystal Palace towards the end of last season.

However, Palace boss Frank de Boer has claimed that Sakho is too expensive for the Eagles.