West Bromwich Albion will sell Jonny Evans to Manchester City for £30m and use the money to bring in Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen, a report claims.

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans reportedly expects to become a Manchester City player in the next seven days in a deal worth £30m.

The 29-year-old emerged as a somewhat surprise target for the Citizens last week, as they look to strengthen their backline before the window closes on August 31.

City are understood to have already had a couple of bids rejected, the second totalling around £23m, and have been told that only £30m will do.

According to The Mirror, City boss Pep Guardiola - who has spent over £200m on new recruits since the end of last season - will push through a move before the deadline reaches.

Albion could in turn use the funds to bring in another couple of players, it is claimed, with Tottenham Hotspur duo Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen on their radar.

Evans, currently out injured with a minor problem, joined the Baggies from Manchester United in 2015.