Manchester City to launch improved bid for West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans?

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City are reportedly prepared to increase their offer for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 17:14 UK

Manchester City are reportedly planning to increase their bid to sign West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

The two-time Premier League champions are believed to be keen to boost the team's defensive options, and have turned to a former Manchester United centre-back.

The Baggies recently rejected an £18m offer from City for Evans, who joined the Baggies from Old Trafford in 2015.

According to ESPN, the blue half of Manchester are not giving up on their pursuit as they feel encouraged that the Northern Ireland international wants to move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have made seven signings so far this summer, and have spent more than £200m.

Jack Cork and Jonny Evans in action during the Premier League game between West Brom and Swansea on February 2, 2016
Read Next:
Man City 'to bid £22m for Jonny Evans'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jonny Evans, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Kyle Walker sees red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 1-1 Everton - as it happened
 Wayne Rooney celebrates next to City captain Vincent Kompany during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
Result: Raheem Sterling rescues a point for Manchester City
 Lionel Messi at Barcelona training on October 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Lionel Messi buyout clause may be invoked'
Man City to launch new Evans bid?Kyle Walker apologises for sending offHackers name footballers given TUEsRooney has dig at Man City fansGuardiola refuses to discuss Walker red
Neville questions Walker's sending-offMourinho 'goes incognito' at EtihadMan City, Everton to pay tribute to terror victimsTeam News: Sigurdsson named on Everton bench Nasri joins Turkish side Antalyaspor
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Hal Robson-Kanu in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
West Bromwich Albion fail with Hal Robson-Kanu appeal
 West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
Craig Dawson signs new West Bromwich Albion deal until 2020
 Tony Pulis manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3, 2015
Tony Pulis eager for West Bromwich Albion to reach EFL Cup final
Man City to launch new Evans bid?Pulis happy with West Brom's cold showersReport: Pulis still unsure on Kevin WimmerMan City 'told to pay £30m for Evans'Pulis happy with Baggies fitness levels
Result: Robson-Kanu gives West Brom win at BurnleyTeam News: Barry makes West Brom debutMan City 'to bid £22m for Jonny Evans'Pulis: 'No need to sell Jonny Evans'Robson 'surprised' when Evans left United
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
 