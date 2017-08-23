Manchester City are reportedly prepared to increase their offer for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

The two-time Premier League champions are believed to be keen to boost the team's defensive options, and have turned to a former Manchester United centre-back.

The Baggies recently rejected an £18m offer from City for Evans, who joined the Baggies from Old Trafford in 2015.

According to ESPN, the blue half of Manchester are not giving up on their pursuit as they feel encouraged that the Northern Ireland international wants to move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have made seven signings so far this summer, and have spent more than £200m.