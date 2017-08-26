Liverpool reportedly enter the bidding for Arsenal midfielder and Chelsea target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool are reportedly planning a shock move to beat Chelsea to the signature of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the coming days.

The 24-year-old is now into the final year of his current deal with the Gunners and is thought to have turned down the offer of a lucrative new contract worth £180,000 a week.

Arsene Wenger's side are now expected to sell if they receive an offer of around £35m, with London rivals Chelsea thought to be in pole position.

According to The Mirror, however, Liverpool "are now firmly in the frame" too and will make "a huge push" to make him a Reds player before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

Wenger is expected to drop Oxlade-Chamberlain for the club's clash with Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday while the issue of his future remains unresolved.

The England international has been at the Emirates since 2011.