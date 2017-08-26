New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to hijack Chelsea bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Liverpool reportedly enter the bidding for Arsenal midfielder and Chelsea target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Saturday, August 26, 2017

Liverpool are reportedly planning a shock move to beat Chelsea to the signature of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the coming days.

The 24-year-old is now into the final year of his current deal with the Gunners and is thought to have turned down the offer of a lucrative new contract worth £180,000 a week.

Arsene Wenger's side are now expected to sell if they receive an offer of around £35m, with London rivals Chelsea thought to be in pole position.

According to The Mirror, however, Liverpool "are now firmly in the frame" too and will make "a huge push" to make him a Reds player before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

Wenger is expected to drop Oxlade-Chamberlain for the club's clash with Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday while the issue of his future remains unresolved.

The England international has been at the Emirates since 2011.

Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal on January 13, 2016
Your Comments
