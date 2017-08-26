Arsenal will reportedly consider a late bid for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema should they receive an acceptable offer for forward Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to consider a late offer for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The Gunners are well stocked for frontmen with Alexandre Lacazette joining both Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud in the striking department, but it appears that there is a scenario where Wenger may look to strengthen in the final third.

According to Diario Gol, Benzema remains on the radar of Wenger and an official approach would be made should Alexis Sanchez be sold before the end of the summer window.

Wenger has stated publicly that Sanchez will see out the remaining months of his contract, rather than being sold to a rival club for a lucrative fee, but it has been suggested that the North Londoners are willing to consider any offer which meets their valuation.

Sanchez has missed the opening weeks of the season through injury, but the Chilean attacker will feature for Arsenal when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Benzema has two years left on his contract at Real, where the 29-year-old has netted 171 goals in 328 appearances in all competitions since signing for the club in 2009.