New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal consider late offer for Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal will reportedly consider a late bid for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema should they receive an acceptable offer for forward Alexis Sanchez.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 10:12 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided to consider a late offer for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

The Gunners are well stocked for frontmen with Alexandre Lacazette joining both Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud in the striking department, but it appears that there is a scenario where Wenger may look to strengthen in the final third.

According to Diario Gol, Benzema remains on the radar of Wenger and an official approach would be made should Alexis Sanchez be sold before the end of the summer window.

Wenger has stated publicly that Sanchez will see out the remaining months of his contract, rather than being sold to a rival club for a lucrative fee, but it has been suggested that the North Londoners are willing to consider any offer which meets their valuation.

Sanchez has missed the opening weeks of the season through injury, but the Chilean attacker will feature for Arsenal when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Benzema has two years left on his contract at Real, where the 29-year-old has netted 171 goals in 328 appearances in all competitions since signing for the club in 2009.

Chuba Akpom of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
Read Next:
Leeds, Celtic in hunt for Akpom?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Karim Benzema, Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Chelsea confident over signing Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
 Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal on January 13, 2016
Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
 Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Arsenal 'poised to move for Marco Asensio'
Liverpool to hijack Chelsea bid for Ox?Klopp: 'I have respect for Wenger'Arsenal to consider offers for Mustafi?Arsenal consider late offer for Benzema?Arsenal accept Watford offer for Gibbs?
Watford 'reignite Kieran Gibbs interest'Galatasaray target loan move for Iwobi?Chelsea 'increasingly confident of Ox deal'Everton handed tough Europa League drawJulian Draxler decides to remain at PSG?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Real Madrid 'announce' Lionel Messi signing
 Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Arsenal 'poised to move for Marco Asensio'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal consider late offer for Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema?
Balague: 'Llorente could leave on loan'Ronaldo named UEFA's Player of the YearSpurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundReport: Ronaldo still keen on Madrid exitReal to extend contracts of five players?
Arsenal, Liverpool consider Vazquez move?Liverpool agree deal for Mateo Kovacic?Lukaku hacker 'trolls Ronaldo'Ronaldo fails in final ban appealRamos: 'I prefer Premier League refs'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 