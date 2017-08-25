New Transfer Talk header

Galatasaray target loan move for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi?

Alex Iwobi in action for Arsenal on October 25, 2016
Galatasaray are reportedly interested in sealing a season-long loan deal for Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi.
Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Galatasaray.

Since breaking into the first team, Iwobi has netted six times in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, and the Nigerian is expected to be used on a rotational basis this campaign.

However, according to Turkish outlet TakVim, Galatasaray are keen to sign the 21-year-old on a season-long loan deal before the end of the transfer window.

It has previously been suggested that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will look to reduce the numbers in his squad over the coming days, but the Frenchman is unlikely to sanction such a move for Iwobi.

The player has only featured for 11 minutes plus added-on time during the club's first two Premier League fixtures, but more game time will be available once Arsenal begin their fixtures in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Sofiane Feghouli in action for West Ham United on August 4, 2016
Sofiane Feghouli 'to join Galatasaray'
