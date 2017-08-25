New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'increasingly confident of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain deal'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Chelsea 'grow increasingly confident' of signing Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the month, according to a report.
Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Chelsea are reportedly 'growing increasingly confident' of signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the month.

The 23-year-old scored twice and registered seven assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Arsenal during the 2016-17 campaign, but he struggled to hold down a regular position in the team.

The England international has started the new season as a wing-back in Arsene Wenger's new formation, but he will be out of contract with the Gunners next summer.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal have offered Oxlade-Chamberlain the chance to sign a new £180,000-a-week contract at the Emirates Stadium, but Chelsea are confident that the versatile midfielder will reject the offer to move to Stamford Bridge.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 20 times in 196 appearances for Arsenal following a 2011 move from Southampton.

Alexis Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil will also see their current contracts with the Gunners expire next summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
