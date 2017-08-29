New Transfer Talk header

Marseille to make a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi?

Divock Origi celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 20, 2016
Marseille are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who has played just nine minutes of football this season.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 13:17 UK

Marseille are reportedly interested in making a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

The Belgian has dropped down the rankings at Anfield, with Daniel Sturridge and new signing Dominic Solanke seemingly moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

Liverpool are five games into the season, and Origi, who joined up with the Reds in 2015 after spending the previous season on loan at Lille, has played just nine minutes of action.

According to The Mirror, Marseille are pondering a move for the 22-year-old after failing to secure a deal for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Last season, Origi scored seven goals and created three assists in 34 league outings for the Reds.

Divock Origi of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool to allow Origi to leave?
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Victor Moses during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Nigel Winterburn: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain wants new challenge'
 Thomas Lemar and Ben Davies during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Liverpool to increase bid for AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar to £75m?
