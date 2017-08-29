Marseille are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, who has played just nine minutes of football this season.

The Belgian has dropped down the rankings at Anfield, with Daniel Sturridge and new signing Dominic Solanke seemingly moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

Liverpool are five games into the season, and Origi, who joined up with the Reds in 2015 after spending the previous season on loan at Lille, has played just nine minutes of action.

According to The Mirror, Marseille are pondering a move for the 22-year-old after failing to secure a deal for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

Last season, Origi scored seven goals and created three assists in 34 league outings for the Reds.