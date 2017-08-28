Monaco reportedly turn down two bids, one of which is around £68.4m, from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in the summer, but the Gunners failed to get the Ligue 1 club to play ball.

With the transfer window due to slam shut on Thursday, Liverpool have now entered the fray as Jurgen Klopp tries to bolster his squad further after bringing in Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.

Reports emerged overnight that the Reds were willing to pay a club-record £55m for Lemar, who scored 14 goals and created as many assists in all competitions last season.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, the Merseyside outfit have had two bids rejected, the latest of which was around £68.4m.

It is believed that Monaco want to keep hold of the France international after they sold Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City, as well as Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea.