New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Monaco reportedly turn down two bids, one of which is around £68.4m, from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 21:12 UK

Monaco have reportedly turned down two bids from Liverpool for midfielder Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in the summer, but the Gunners failed to get the Ligue 1 club to play ball.

With the transfer window due to slam shut on Thursday, Liverpool have now entered the fray as Jurgen Klopp tries to bolster his squad further after bringing in Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.

Reports emerged overnight that the Reds were willing to pay a club-record £55m for Lemar, who scored 14 goals and created as many assists in all competitions last season.

Now, according to Sky Sports News, the Merseyside outfit have had two bids rejected, the latest of which was around £68.4m.

It is believed that Monaco want to keep hold of the France international after they sold Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City, as well as Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea.

Thomas Lemar and Ben Davies during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thomas Lemar, Jurgen Klopp, Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in "perfect condition" to play for Brazil
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015
Report: Liverpool agree club-record deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita
Liverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'Carragher lays into 'cowardly' ArsenalWenger: 'Defeat at Liverpool disastrous'Klopp hails Reds after Arsenal demolitionHenderson 'delighted' with Gunners rout
Result: Liverpool thrash Arsenal at AnfieldTeam News: Sanchez starts for Arsenal at AnfieldLive Commentary: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - as it happenedBarca, Liverpool 'negotiating Coutinho deal'Arsenal 'want £40m from Liverpool for Ox'
> Liverpool Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
France boss Didier Deschamps 'confirms Kylian Mbappe is leaving Monaco'
 Thomas Lemar and Ben Davies during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Liverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'
Report: Monaco lining up Slimani bidArsene Wenger: Thomas Lemar deal "is dead"Monaco want Belotti as Mbappe replacement?PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan?Mbappe in bust-up with Monaco teammate Raggi?
Report: PSG reach £183m Mbappe agreementMbappe left out of squad for Metz tripUnited to rival Arsenal for Lemar?Monaco eye Vietto as Mbappe replacement?Prem trio 'held Kylian Mbappe talks'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
 