Liverpool 'make Thomas Lemar enquiry'

Liverpool reportedly make an enquiry for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar, with the Reds prepared to pay a club-record fee of £55m.

Liverpool have reportedly made an enquiry for AS Monaco attacker Thomas Lemar, with the Reds prepared to pay a club-record fee of £55m in order to sign the in-demand Frenchman.

The 21-year-old scored 14 times and registered 14 assists in all competitions last season as Monaco secured their first Ligue 1 title since 2000, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Lemar is under contract with his principality club until 2020, and it is understood that Monaco have already rejected at least two separate bids from Arsenal this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool have approached Monaco over a potential move for Lemar, although the principality outfit are expected to knock back the interest after already losing a number of key players this summer.

Liverpool moved onto seven points in the Premier League table courtesy of a 4-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.