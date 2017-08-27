Liverpool move into the top four of the Premier League table after registering a 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

Liverpool have powered to a 4-0 victory over a below-par Arsenal in their Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge all got on the scoresheet as Liverpool moved into second place in the standings.

As for Arsenal, this will go down as one of their worst performances in their recent history, and Arsene Wenger will have questions to field over the manner in which his side capitulated against one of their biggest rivals.

During the opening stages of the match, Emre Can and Danny Welbeck wasted opportunities inside the penalty area for their respective sides, but they were not in comparison to the chance Salah was given in the 10th minute.

Can drilled in a wonderful low cross towards Salah at the back post but Petr Cech somehow flung himself to the left to deny the winger from no more than four yards.

However, it was only a temporary reprieve for Arsenal as Liverpool went ahead shortly afterwards when Firmino headed into the bottom corner from eight yards out after meeting Joe Gomez's cross.

Moments later, Jordan Henderson missed the target after being played in by Firmino, before Salah cut inside onto his left foot before drawing a solid save out of Cech, who was being given little protection by his defence.

Mane also went close with a volley which went wide of the far post but five minutes before the break, the Senegalese international curled the ball into the far bottom corner after being played in by the excellent Firmino.

Nine minutes after the restart, Salah should have made it three after outpacing his marker and advancing into the penalty area, but the Egyptian international curled his effort too close to Cech.

However, the summer signing did get his goal before the hour mark and in fine style, too, as a mistake from Hector Bellerin allowed the pacey wideman to run clear on goal from inside his own half and when the former Chelsea player arrived in the penalty area, he placed the ball into the bottom corner.

The game was over as a contest, but Liverpool continued to press and Mane and his team were only denied a fourth goal when Cech made a partial block from a shot from 12 yards out, before a defender cleared the ball off the line.

Jurgen Klopp began to make changes as the match neared a conclusion and three minutes after his introduction, Sturridge got on the scoresheet with a header from three yards after a sublime cross from Salah.

By this point, many of Arsenal's travelling supporters had started to make their way for the exit with the Gunners failing to register a single shot on target throughout a one-sided encounter on Merseyside.

Olivier Giroud headed over the crossbar in added-on time, but Liverpool deserved their clean sheet with goalkeeper Loris Karius having little to do on his first start since January.