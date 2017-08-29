Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta confirms that the club will move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in January.

The Italian giants have been linked to the German international for some time, but so far, the Reds have refused to sell.

Can is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield, but early indications suggest that he will play a big role for manager Jurgen Klopp this season.

The 23-year-old scored twice against Hoffenheim in the qualifying round of the Champions League and was influential in Liverpool's 4-0 rout over Arsenal on Sunday.

Marotta has insisted that Juventus have not given up hope of signing the midfielder.

"Liverpool are holding on tight to Emre Can. His contract expires in June, [so] we'll be able to negotiate with him from January," Marotta told Premium Sport. "We won't hide the fact we like him, but currently he is a Liverpool player, so we can only admire him from afar."

Last season, Can made 32 Premier League appearances, scoring five goals and creating two assists.