Father: 'Divock Origi could join Tottenham Hotspur'

Divock Origi celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 20, 2016
© Getty Images
The father of Liverpool striker Divock Origi reveals that it is a "possibility" for his son to join Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10:55 UK

The father of Liverpool striker Divock Origi has revealed that it is a "possibility" for his son to join Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the transfer window.

Origi has made just one substitute appearance for Liverpool so far this season and finds himself below the likes of Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at Anfield.

Spurs were interested in signing the Belgium international before his move to Liverpool in 2014, and his father has now confirmed that last season's Premier League runners-up have reignited their interest.

"Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time. Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany," his father Mike told DH.be

Spurs have signed just two new players so far this summer, bringing in Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
