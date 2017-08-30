The father of Liverpool striker Divock Origi reveals that it is a "possibility" for his son to join Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes.

Origi has made just one substitute appearance for Liverpool so far this season and finds himself below the likes of Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at Anfield.

Spurs were interested in signing the Belgium international before his move to Liverpool in 2014, and his father has now confirmed that last season's Premier League runners-up have reignited their interest.

"Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time. Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany," his father Mike told DH.be

Spurs have signed just two new players so far this summer, bringing in Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga.