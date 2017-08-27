Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,206
Liverpool
4-0
Arsenal
Firmino (17'), Mane (40'), Salah (57'), Sturridge (77')
Lovren (20'), Gomez (23')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Welbeck (22'), Xhaka (40'), Ozil (49'), Holding (73')

Dejan Lovren: 'Liverpool front three are the best in the Premier League'

Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes that his side's attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah is the best in the Premier League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has claimed that his side's front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are the best attacking trio in the Premier League.

All three were on the scoresheet as Liverpool swept aside Arsenal in their 4-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday and between them have already netted seven times in just three league games this season.

Lovren suggested that their attacking strength could make a difference in the title race this term and also praised the entire team performance during their convincing win over the Gunners.

"I'm a Liverpool player and of course for me they are the best. All three of them are top players. They have pace and great quality. They are amazing. They caused Arsenal a lot of problems. I'm lucky that I don't have to face them very often in training. It tends to be the guys who aren't in the first XI. It would be quite difficult for any defender when you are up against Salah, Mane and Firmino," he told reporters.

"It's a long season and we will see towards the end of the season who is in the first place. But you can see the difference those three players make. I would say that performance was a pleasure for everyone, especially for us lads. We knew this wasn't Crystal Palace or Hoffenheim coming here, it was Arsenal. They have a lot of quality. But we showed that in every position that we are stronger than them and it was a deserved win.

"I don't even remember them having a shot - that just shows what a great effort it was from everyone. A real team performance. As we always say, the first defender is the striker here and everyone did their job so well. Going forward, we really showed our quality. We scored four goals and could have had more. It's not just the starting XI, look at the bench. Daniel Sturridge came on and scored within a couple of minutes. That says a lot about the strength we have."

Liverpool will take on Manchester City upon their return to action after the international break.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Read Next:
Winterburn "lost for words" after Arsenal defeat
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dejan Lovren, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge, Mohamed Salah, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Monaco 'reject two bids from Liverpool for Thomas Lemar'
 Schalke 04 defender Benedikt Howedes poses for his team photo on July 17, 2015
Agent expects Benedikt Howedes to join Juventus despite Premier League interest
 Dejan Lovren in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Dejan Lovren: 'Liverpool front three are the best in the Premier League'
Matic expecting six-team title raceWinterburn: 'Ox wants new challenge'Liverpool to bid £75m for Lemar?Neymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'Marseille interested in Divock Origi?
Juve to move for Emre Can in JanuaryPalace 'closing in on £25m Sakho deal'Keita "delighted" to secure Liverpool moveCoutinho in "perfect condition" to playLiverpool 'agree club-record Keita deal'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 