Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has claimed that his side's front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are the best attacking trio in the Premier League.

All three were on the scoresheet as Liverpool swept aside Arsenal in their 4-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday and between them have already netted seven times in just three league games this season.

Lovren suggested that their attacking strength could make a difference in the title race this term and also praised the entire team performance during their convincing win over the Gunners.

"I'm a Liverpool player and of course for me they are the best. All three of them are top players. They have pace and great quality. They are amazing. They caused Arsenal a lot of problems. I'm lucky that I don't have to face them very often in training. It tends to be the guys who aren't in the first XI. It would be quite difficult for any defender when you are up against Salah, Mane and Firmino," he told reporters.

"It's a long season and we will see towards the end of the season who is in the first place. But you can see the difference those three players make. I would say that performance was a pleasure for everyone, especially for us lads. We knew this wasn't Crystal Palace or Hoffenheim coming here, it was Arsenal. They have a lot of quality. But we showed that in every position that we are stronger than them and it was a deserved win.

"I don't even remember them having a shot - that just shows what a great effort it was from everyone. A real team performance. As we always say, the first defender is the striker here and everyone did their job so well. Going forward, we really showed our quality. We scored four goals and could have had more. It's not just the starting XI, look at the bench. Daniel Sturridge came on and scored within a couple of minutes. That says a lot about the strength we have."

Liverpool will take on Manchester City upon their return to action after the international break.