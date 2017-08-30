Liverpool are reportedly optimistic that they will sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The Southampton centre-back has been linked with the Merseyside outfit all summer, despite them having to publicly apologise after being accused of tapping up.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have also been named as potential suitors for the Dutchman, but it has been widely reported that his first choice is Liverpool.

Southampton have made it publicly clear numerous times that Van Dijk is not for sale, but according to the London Evening Standard, the Reds are optimistic that a deal will go through.

It is believed that Liverpool may have to part with around £70m to persuade Southampton into selling the centre-back, who submitted a transfer request earlier this month.

Jurgen Klopp has recruited three players so far this summer; Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson.