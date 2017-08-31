Liverpool announce the signing of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a long-term contract.

Liverpool have announced that they have completed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

At the start of the week, reports emerged that Chelsea have agreed a deal with the Gunners over the transfer of the England international, who head coach Antonio Conte had hoped would provide competition for Victor Moses at right wing-back.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain allegedly wants to be used as a central midfielder and that has allowed Liverpool to step in to seal the signature of the 24-year-old.

While Oxlade-Chamberlain has penned a "long-term contract" at Anfield, a fee has not been disclosed, although reports have suggested that the Gunners have received in excess of £35m.

The former Southampton trainee leaves the Emirates Stadium having netted 14 times in 198 appearances in all competitions, although 83 of his outings for Arsene Wenger came from the bench.

Liverpool have now made four signings this summer, with Oxlade-Chamberlain joining Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke in moving to Merseyside.