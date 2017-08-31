Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly keen on sealing a move to Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.

Since the end of last season, it has been public knowledge that Mahrez is keen for new challenge but as it stands, the Algerian international remains at Leicester with clubs having not come close to meeting the club's valuation.

However, it has been claimed that Mahrez has been given permission to leave his national team squad in order to try to secure a transfer from the King Power Stadium and according to The Mirror, the 26-year-old wants to join Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are currently interested in signing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, but the Merseyside giants have maintained their stance that the Brazilian will not be sold during the current window.

That has allegedly led to Mahrez hoping that Barcelona will make an approach for his services, with his valuation set at around £50m and Liverpool said to be rejecting several offers of over £100m for Coutinho.

While expressing a desire to leave the Foxes, Mahrez has remained in the first team in the East Midlands with boss Craig Shakespeare having spoken highly of his professionalism during the opening weeks of the season.