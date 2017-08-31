New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez looking to seal Barcelona move?

Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
© Offside
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is reportedly keen on sealing a move to Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 11:06 UK

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has reportedly set his sights on securing a transfer to Barcelona.

Since the end of last season, it has been public knowledge that Mahrez is keen for new challenge but as it stands, the Algerian international remains at Leicester with clubs having not come close to meeting the club's valuation.

However, it has been claimed that Mahrez has been given permission to leave his national team squad in order to try to secure a transfer from the King Power Stadium and according to The Mirror, the 26-year-old wants to join Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are currently interested in signing Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, but the Merseyside giants have maintained their stance that the Brazilian will not be sold during the current window.

That has allegedly led to Mahrez hoping that Barcelona will make an approach for his services, with his valuation set at around £50m and Liverpool said to be rejecting several offers of over £100m for Coutinho.

While expressing a desire to leave the Foxes, Mahrez has remained in the first team in the East Midlands with boss Craig Shakespeare having spoken highly of his professionalism during the opening weeks of the season.

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Read Next:
Leicester City 'keen on Wolves winger'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Riyad Mahrez, Philippe Coutinho, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'agree £148m Philippe Coutinho deal with Barcelona'
 Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez looking to seal Barcelona move?
 Thomas Vermaelen in action for Barcelona B on September 24, 2014
Everton make move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen?
Tite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Spurs, West Ham 'in Andre Gomes battle'Bartra: Dembele a "great signing" for BarcaBarca defender Marlon in talks with NiceNeymar 'warns Coutinho off Barcelona move'
Fernandez: 'Two more could arrive at Barca'Seri blasts Nice for failed moveDembele joins Barca for club-record feeBarcelona 'want Rashford next summer'Dembele "very happy" with Barca move
> Barcelona Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Leicester City 'unwilling to sell Jamie Vardy before transfer deadline'
 Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Chris Smalling to remain at Manchester United?
 Riyad Mahrez in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on August 11, 2017
Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez looking to seal Barcelona move?
Mahrez released to 'complete transfer'Wilkins warns Drinkwater off ChelseaLeicester City 'keen on Wolves winger'Ahmed Musa 'closing in on Hull loan'Petit urges Arsenal to move for Mahrez
Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'Drinkwater hands in transfer requestWest Brom 'enter Krychowiak race'Leicester considering move for Krychowiak?Arsenal 'join race for Jonny Evans'
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 