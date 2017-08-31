New Transfer Talk header

Chris Smalling to remain at Manchester United?

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly decides to keep defender Chris Smalling at Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly opted to reject any offers for defender Chris Smalling.

Since the end of last season, it has been claimed that numerous clubs in the Premier League were interested in handing a fresh challenge to Smalling, who has found himself in and out of the United starting lineup.

However, according to The Sun, Mourinho has decided to keep the England international at Old Trafford as he looks to mount a challenge in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Smalling has started the club's opening three games of the season on the bench, although it appears that the 27-year-old is ahead of summer signing Victor Lindelof who has only featured in one matchday squad since his move from Benfica.

Everton, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion have all been credited with an interest in Smalling at some stage during the current transfer window, but the former Fulham player will now seemingly spend an eighth year in the North-West.

During that period, 244 appearances have been made in all competitions.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
