Leicester City 'eye Chris Smalling'

Leicester City are reportedly preparing a bid for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

Smalling, who has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, is closing in on 250 appearances for Man United following a 2010 move from Fulham.

Last season, the former Maidstone United centre-back only started 13 Premier League matches after struggling with injury, although he was in Jose Mourinho's team for the Europa League final.

The England international has not featured in Man United's first two games of the new Premier League season, however, and it has previously been reported that the centre-back is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

According to The Mirror, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is an admirer of Smalling, and the Foxes will make their move in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has also previously been linked with West Bromwich Albion, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.