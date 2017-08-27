New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'eye Chris Smalling'

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Leicester City reportedly prepare a bid for Manchester United's out-of-favour centre-back Chris Smalling.
Leicester City are reportedly preparing a bid for Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling.

Smalling, who has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, is closing in on 250 appearances for Man United following a 2010 move from Fulham.

Last season, the former Maidstone United centre-back only started 13 Premier League matches after struggling with injury, although he was in Jose Mourinho's team for the Europa League final.

The England international has not featured in Man United's first two games of the new Premier League season, however, and it has previously been reported that the centre-back is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

According to The Mirror, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare is an admirer of Smalling, and the Foxes will make their move in the final week of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has also previously been linked with West Bromwich Albion, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: "United played very well"
