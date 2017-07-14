A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will sell England centre-back Chris Smalling ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly deemed Chris Smalling surplus to requirements this summer.

United announced the signing of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof last month, and it is understood that Mourinho sees Lindelof and Eric Bailly as his first-choice centre-back partnership next term.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion have all been credited with an interest in Smalling in this summer's transfer window, and according to The Sun, the England international will be sold ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Smalling, who has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, is closing in on 250 appearances for Man United following a 2010 move from Fulham.

Last season, the former Maidstone United centre-back only started 13 Premier League matches after struggling with injury, although he was in Mourinho's team for the Europa League final.