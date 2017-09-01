New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Crystal Palace send Keshi Anderson on loan to Swindon Town

A General View of County Ground home of Swindon Town prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Bristol City at County Ground on November 15, 2014
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace striker Keshi Anderson joins League Two Swindon Town on loan until January.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 00:20 UK

Crystal Palace striker Keshi Anderson has joined Swindon Town on loan until January.

The 22-year-old was heavily involved in his side's pre-season schedule, but has been shipped out on a temporary basis by Frank de Boer in order to give him more first-team football.

It is the latest loan spell for Anderson, who has spent time at Bolton Wanderers, Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town since joining Palace.

Anderson is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles, although he was on the bench for last weekend's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Swindon currently sit ninth in League Two following their relegation from the third tier last season.

Dag & Red striker Zavon Hines with his League Two Player of the Month award on December 5, 2013
Read Next:
Zavon Hines 'turns down Swindon deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Keshi Anderson, Frank de Boer, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
A General View of County Ground home of Swindon Town prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Bristol City at County Ground on November 15, 2014
Crystal Palace send Keshi Anderson on loan to Swindon Town
 Jonny Williams for Ipswich Town on October 5, 2014
Sunderland finalise loan deal for midfielder Jonny Williams
 Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Crystal Palace to make late move for Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow?
Sunderland to push through triple signing?Mangala move to Palace 'breaks down'Palace 'still interested in Mangala'Three PL sides 'keen on Celtic defender'Liverpool, Palace 'agree £26m Sakho fee'
Palace win race to sign Oumar Niasse?Boateng leaves Palace for ExeterWest Brom 'to hijack Palace Sakho deal'Sunderland keen on Williams loan deal?Leicester 'reject £25m bid for Gray'
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Swindon Town News
A General View of County Ground home of Swindon Town prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Bristol City at County Ground on November 15, 2014
Crystal Palace send Keshi Anderson on loan to Swindon Town
 Dag & Red striker Zavon Hines with his League Two Player of the Month award on December 5, 2013
Zavon Hines 'turns down Swindon Town deal'
 Jaap Stam watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final game between Reading and Fulham on May 16, 2017
Reading handed home tie in League Cup first round
Tim Sherwood leaves Swindon Town roleDavid Flitcroft named Swindon managerTeddy Sheringham 'holds Swindon talks'Mansfield reject Swindon Evans approachReport: Luke Williams leaves Swindon
Bolton promoted to ChampionshipLiverpool youngster arrested after alleged assaultSherwood hit with two-match stadium banBlackburn to appoint Tim Sherwood?Sherwood facing FA rap for abusing official
> Swindon Town Homepage



Tables
 