Crystal Palace striker Keshi Anderson has joined Swindon Town on loan until January.

The 22-year-old was heavily involved in his side's pre-season schedule, but has been shipped out on a temporary basis by Frank de Boer in order to give him more first-team football.

It is the latest loan spell for Anderson, who has spent time at Bolton Wanderers, Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town since joining Palace.

Anderson is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles, although he was on the bench for last weekend's Premier League clash with Swansea City.

Swindon currently sit ninth in League Two following their relegation from the third tier last season.