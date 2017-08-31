Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain hopeful of signing Everton midfielder Ross Barkley before the end of the transfer window.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has reportedly continued to attract interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Barkley has less than a year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park, but the playmaker could potentially be on the sidelines until December because of injury.

However, while Chelsea have allegedly had a bid rejected for the England international, Spurs appear ready to make an increased offer for the 23-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, the North London outfit are hopeful that a bid of £30m will be enough to push through a deal, with Everton being aware that his value will decrease during the January window.

Manager Ronald Koeman has previously declared that Barkley will be considered for selection should he remain on Merseyside, but the player would find himself behind both Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen in the pecking order.

Barkley has netted 27 goals in 179 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees.