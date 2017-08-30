Everton reportedly turn down Chelsea's initial £25m offer for wantaway midfielder Ross Barkley.

Everton have reportedly rejected Chelsea's £25m offer for Ross Barkley.

The Premier League champions made their move for the 23-year-old yesterday in a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, but their initial approach is understood to be some way below Everton's asking price.

The Toffees were previously holding out for £50m for Barkley, although they have been forced to lower their demands with just one year remaining on his contract.

Barkley has told his boyhood club that he will not sign a new deal at Goodison Park, but despite reported interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United during the current transfer window, the England international remains an Everton player.

Spurs are expected to be Chelsea's main rivals for Barkley's signature, despite the midfielder currently being sidelined by a hamstring injury which could keep him out for three months.

Chelsea must now decide whether to up their bid or channel their efforts into signing Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who has put in a transfer request at the King Power Stadium.