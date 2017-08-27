New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Minimum of three new signings'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino expects "a minimum of three" new players to arrive at the club before the summer transfer window closes.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is confident "a minimum of three" new players will arrive at the club before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Spurs secured the signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last week, but the Colombian centre-back is currently the only new player to join the London club this summer.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is among those believed to be on Pochettino's wishlist entering the final stages of the window, and the Argentine has confirmed that it will be a busy few days for the London club.

"We are working hard to add more quality to the squad. There are rumours in the media. I am confident we will get a minimum of three. We will see what happens in the next few days on players in and out," Pochettino told Sky Sports News.

Tottenham dropped two home points in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after Burnley came from one goal behind to snatch a late draw at Wembley.

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Read Next:
Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Davinson Sanchez, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to stay calm"
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Minimum of three new signings'
 Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Burnley striker Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goal
Result: Burnley add to Tottenham's Wembley woesLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley - as it happenedLiverpool to allow Origi to leave?Pochettino coy on Serge Aurier reportsSpurs to delay move for Jadon Sancho?
Harry Kane: 'CL draw is a great test'Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundPreview: Spurs vs. BurnleyCrystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'Evans to seal £30m City switch next week?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 