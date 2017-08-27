Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino expects "a minimum of three" new players to arrive at the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Spurs secured the signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax last week, but the Colombian centre-back is currently the only new player to join the London club this summer.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is among those believed to be on Pochettino's wishlist entering the final stages of the window, and the Argentine has confirmed that it will be a busy few days for the London club.

"We are working hard to add more quality to the squad. There are rumours in the media. I am confident we will get a minimum of three. We will see what happens in the next few days on players in and out," Pochettino told Sky Sports News.

Tottenham dropped two home points in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after Burnley came from one goal behind to snatch a late draw at Wembley.