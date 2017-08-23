Tottenham Hotspur announce the signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

We are delighted to announce that @daosanchez26 has completed his move to the Club subject to receipt of his work permit later this week. pic.twitter.com/GtppypuoIj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

The North London outfit have been the quietest Premier League club in the transfer window this summer so far having not brought in any new faces until this week.

Sanchez, who spent just one season playing for Ajax, will finalise the transfer when he receives a work permit, which is expected to be granted in the next few days.

The Colombian international, who is expected to cost Spurs up to £42m, will wear the number six shirt.

The 21-year-old defender, who had been linked to Tottenham's rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, made 44 appearances for Ajax in the 2016-17 campaign and netted six goals.