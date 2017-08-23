New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur announce signing of Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur announce the signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the arrival of new signing Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

The North London outfit have been the quietest Premier League club in the transfer window this summer so far having not brought in any new faces until this week.

Sanchez, who spent just one season playing for Ajax, will finalise the transfer when he receives a work permit, which is expected to be granted in the next few days.

The Colombian international, who is expected to cost Spurs up to £42m, will wear the number six shirt.

The 21-year-old defender, who had been linked to Tottenham's rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, made 44 appearances for Ajax in the 2016-17 campaign and netted six goals.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino paces the touchline during his side's Champions League match against AS Monaco at Wembley on September 14, 2016
