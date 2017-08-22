A report claims that Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez is undergoing a medical with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of officially joining on a six-year deal.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to getting the club-record signing of Davinson Sanchez over the line as the Ajax defender is currently in London undergoing a medical.

An agreement is already in place between the two clubs for a transfer that is expected to set Spurs back up to £42m with various add-ons.

Sanchez's switch to the English capital is subject to a medical being passed and a work permitted being granted and, according to Sky Sports News, the first part of that bargain could be wrapped up as soon as Tuesday night.

It is also claimed that the Lilywhites are confident that the paperwork will go through without any hitches, paving the way for the Colombia international to formally put pen to paper on a six-year contract.

Sanchez is one of four new players wanted by boss Mauricio Pochettino, who saw his side fall to a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Chelsea last time out.