New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Davinson Sanchez 'In London for Tottenham Hotspur medical'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez is undergoing a medical with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of officially joining on a six-year deal.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 15:26 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to getting the club-record signing of Davinson Sanchez over the line as the Ajax defender is currently in London undergoing a medical.

An agreement is already in place between the two clubs for a transfer that is expected to set Spurs back up to £42m with various add-ons.

Sanchez's switch to the English capital is subject to a medical being passed and a work permitted being granted and, according to Sky Sports News, the first part of that bargain could be wrapped up as soon as Tuesday night.

It is also claimed that the Lilywhites are confident that the paperwork will go through without any hitches, paving the way for the Colombia international to formally put pen to paper on a six-year contract.

Sanchez is one of four new players wanted by boss Mauricio Pochettino, who saw his side fall to a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Chelsea last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Read Next:
Spurs 'to launch Davinson Sanchez bid'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Davinson Sanchez, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Marcos Alonso celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
Result: Marcos Alonso nets double as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois tells Tottenham Hotspur to make more noise at Wembley
 Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Tottenham's wage structure to be tested as Dele Alli ponders switching agents?
Sanchez 'In London for Spurs medical'Chelsea to rival Spurs' Barkley bid?Eriksen bemoans 'bad luck' against ChelseaHarry Kane 'not bothered' by August curseAlli: 'New signings will help improve Spurs'
Conte: 'Wembley amazing for visitors'Pochettino: "We were unlucky today"Davies: 'Loss nothing to do with Wembley'Report: Pulis still unsure on Kevin WimmerTeam News: Trippier returns for Spurs
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Ajax News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino paces the touchline during his side's Champions League match against AS Monaco at Wembley on September 14, 2016
Davinson Sanchez 'In London for Tottenham Hotspur medical'
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur announce deal for Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur agree fee with Ajax for Davinson Sanchez
Spurs 'to launch Davinson Sanchez bid'Davy Klaassen sets Toffees EL challengeAjax consider Borthwick-Jackson swoop?Palace announce Jairo Riedewald signingDe Boer: 'Jairo Riedewald deal close'
Celtic, Linfield could face Dundalk in CLAjax midfielder Nouri suffers brain damagePalace 'close in on Riedewald signing'Everton 'to bid for Ajax defender'Ajax youngster Nouri collapses during friendly
> Ajax Homepage



Tables
 