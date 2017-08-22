Tottenham Hotspur reportedly show an interest in Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan, who has also allegedly emerged as a target for Inter Milan.

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has reportedly started to attract interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of his desire to make four new signings before the end of the transfer window and with Davinson Sanchez already on his way on Ajax, the Argentine is now looking further forward.

According to Tutto Mercato, Duncan has emerged as a potential transfer target and Spurs are ready to go head-to-head with Inter Milan for his signature.

The 24-year-old began his career with Inter, with three appearances being made in Serie A, but the Ghanaian's stock has risen with Sassuolo where he has made 54 outings in Italy's top flight over the past two seasons.

It has been claimed that Sassuolo value Duncan at £14m, with both clubs theoretically having the financial power to meet the demands for the player.