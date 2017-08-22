New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur enter race to sign Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan?

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13, 2015 in London, England.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly show an interest in Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan, who has also allegedly emerged as a target for Inter Milan.
Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has reportedly started to attract interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of his desire to make four new signings before the end of the transfer window and with Davinson Sanchez already on his way on Ajax, the Argentine is now looking further forward.

According to Tutto Mercato, Duncan has emerged as a potential transfer target and Spurs are ready to go head-to-head with Inter Milan for his signature.

The 24-year-old began his career with Inter, with three appearances being made in Serie A, but the Ghanaian's stock has risen with Sassuolo where he has made 54 outings in Italy's top flight over the past two seasons.

It has been claimed that Sassuolo value Duncan at £14m, with both clubs theoretically having the financial power to meet the demands for the player.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino paces the touchline during his side's Champions League match against AS Monaco at Wembley on September 14, 2016
Sanchez 'In London for Spurs medical'
