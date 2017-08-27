Aug 27, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
Burnley
Alli (49')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Wood (92')

Result: Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley woes continue as Chris Wood snatches point

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur are made to wait for their first Premier League win at Wembley Stadium as they are held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 18:02 UK

Club-record signing Chris Wood struck in the second minute of added time to snatch a 1-1 draw for Burnley against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

The £15m signing from Leeds United marked his first Premier League appearance for his new team by tucking home at the death, having seen his side ride their luck for much of the second half.

Dele Alli's close-range finish looked for so long like being enough to hand Tottenham a first league win at their temporary new home, but Wood's strike means that they are stuck on two victories from 12 matches here.

Neither team officially registered an attempt on target in a bland first half, though the Clarets arguably came closest to making the breakthrough via a Robbie Brady cross that needed turning over the bar by Hugo Lloris.

Burnley's other opportunities came from set pieces, with James Tarkowski in particular proving to be a nuisance as he twice headed over.

Spurs saw far more of the ball but could do little with it, seeing attempts from Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane blocked in front of goal by Tarkowski - two of 15 efforts in the opening 45 minutes, all lacking the quality required.

Kane also guided a header over the crossbar when picked out from a cross, as his wait for a first league goal in the month of August went on.

It did not take long for Tottenham to find a way through in the second half, though, as Alli prodded the ball home at the second attempt after a corner was flicked into his path.

Kane missed the target from a similar position soon after, putting too much bend on his shot to leave him stuck on 99 goals in a Tottenham shirt.

Spurs were unable to kill off the match, however, and they were so nearly made to pay when Brady worked a shooting chance inside the box to test Lloris.

Tom Heaton produced a smart stop down to his right to palm away Kane's first-time effort and then helped Eriksen's volley over the crossbar from a tight angle as Tottenham desperately went in search of another goal.

Heaton was on a one-man mission to keep the scoreline down, standing his ground to thwart Kane when the English striker was played through on goal, while Steven Defour was also needed to block a header on the line.

The hosts were never entirely comfortable due to the slim margin of their scoreline, and they had Lloris to thank for racing off his line and tackling Wood before he could get a shot away.

It was proving to be a tense finale and, almost inevitably after a backs-to-the-wall performance, Burnley snatched a point in extra time after Brady's ball found its way to Wood, who picked his spot past Lloris.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
