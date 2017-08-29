Chelsea 'make £25m Ross Barkley bid'

Chelsea reportedly submit a formal £25m bid for wantaway Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have reportedly made an official offer of around £25m for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Barkley is expected to leave Goodison Park before Thursday's transfer deadline having rejected a new contract with the Toffees and expressed his desire for a new challenge.

Everton have been forced to lower their £50m asking price for the England international, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is in the final year of his contract.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea have attempted to strike a cut-price deal for Barkley, offering £25m.

However, the Blues could face competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur, who have held a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old.

Chelsea are also understood to have made a £35m bid for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they look to bring in further reinforcements before the transfer window closes.