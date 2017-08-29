New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'make £25m Ross Barkley bid'

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Chelsea reportedly submit a formal £25m bid for wantaway Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 19:45 UK

Chelsea have reportedly made an official offer of around £25m for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.

Barkley is expected to leave Goodison Park before Thursday's transfer deadline having rejected a new contract with the Toffees and expressed his desire for a new challenge.

Everton have been forced to lower their £50m asking price for the England international, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is in the final year of his contract.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea have attempted to strike a cut-price deal for Barkley, offering £25m.

However, the Blues could face competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur, who have held a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old.

Chelsea are also understood to have made a £35m bid for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they look to bring in further reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Tottenham 'to delay Barkley transfer'
