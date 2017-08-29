Leicester City reportedly identify PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak as a possible replacement for Chelsea target Danny Drinkwater.

Leicester City have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak as a possible replacement for Danny Drinkwater should the England international leave the club this summer.

Drinkwater has been linked with a move to Chelsea before Thursday's transfer deadline, with the Premier League champions understood to have seen two bids rejected - the largest of which was worth £32m.

The Foxes are keen to keep hold of Drinkwater, but the Leicester Mercury claims that Craig Shakespeare has begun looking at possible alternatives in preparation for any exit.

Krychowiak is contracted to PSG until 2021 having only joined last summer, but the Ligue 1 runners-up are understood to be open to the idea of selling him following their mega-money moves for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The 27-year-old Poland international has previously been linked with Chelsea, Valencia and Juventus this summer having made just 19 appearances for PSG following his £30m move from Sevilla last summer.