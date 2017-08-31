New Transfer Talk header

Birmingham City defender Cheick Keita joins Serie A side Bologna on a season-long loan.
Birmingham City defender Cheick Keita has joined Serie A side Bologna on a loan deal running to the end of the season.


The 20-year-old arrived in St Andrew's in January under former manager Gianfranco Zola, who brought him in from Serie B side Virtus Entella, and he went on to make 10 appearances for the side in a disastrous second half of the season.

Keita has failed to impress new manager Harry Redknapp, however, and he has made just one substitute in the league this season in the opening-day loss at Ipswich Town.

The deal with Bologna includes an option for a permanent switch at the end of the season if various targets are met.

The Frenchman still has three years remaining on his current deal with the Midlands side.

