New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Preston North End cancel Liam Grimshaw's contract

A general view of a corner flag in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Preston North End and Leyton Orient at Deepdale on February 15, 2014
© Getty Images
Liam Grimshaw, who spent time on loan with Chesterfield earlier this year, is released by Preston North End after struggling to break into the first team.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 21:37 UK

Preston North End have cancelled the contract of Manchester United academy product Liam Grimshaw by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old has spent the past 19 months at Deepdale, making just a handful of appearances during that time.

Grimshaw, who also spent a short spell on loan with Chesterfield earlier this year, is now on the lookout for a new club after being released by North End.

A statement on the Lilywhites' official website read: "PNE would like to thank [Liam] for his efforts during his time at Deepdale and wish him the very best in his future."

Grimshaw spent 11 years in United's academy system before departing for PNE in 2016, via a loan spell in Scottish football with Motherwell.

A general view of a corner flag in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Preston North End and Leyton Orient at Deepdale on February 15, 2014
Read Next:
Preston sign Man Utd youngster Grimshaw
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Liam Grimshaw, Football
Your Comments
More Preston North End News
A general view of a corner flag in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Preston North End and Leyton Orient at Deepdale on February 15, 2014
Preston North End cancel Liam Grimshaw's contract
 Eoin Doyle of Chesterfield in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Chesterfield at Sixfields Stadium on January 25, 2014
Oldham Athletic land Eoin Doyle on loan
 Jordan Hugill of Preston North End in action during the pre season friendly match between Preston North End and Hearts at Deepdale on July 18, 2015 in Preston, England.
Preston North End reject Jordan Hugill transfer request
Championship trio keen on Gardner?Bristol City storm top on low-scoring opening dayArsenal's Mavididi joins Preston on loanPreston appoint Alex Neil as new bossSunderland confirm Grayson appointment
Preston allow Sunderland to speak to GraysonMan United youngster to join PrestonReport: Moyes lined up for Preston jobGrayson "fully committed" to PrestonWolves lodge bid for Preston striker?
> Preston North End Homepage
More Chesterfield News
A general view of a corner flag in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Preston North End and Leyton Orient at Deepdale on February 15, 2014
Preston North End cancel Liam Grimshaw's contract
 A general view of the 'Jessica Ennis' stand at Bramall Lane ahead of the FA Cup First Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Cewe Alexandra at Bramell Lane on November 18, 2014
Everton to bid for Sheffield United teen David Brooks?
 A general view from inside the Proact Stadium during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chesterfield and Nottingham Forest at Proact Stadium on July 16, 2013
Chesterfield unhappy as Sheffield United pull plug on David Brooks loan deal
Reading handed home tie in League CupSheffield United re-sign Ched EvansBolton promoted to ChampionshipSheffield United 'to re-sign Ched Evans'Plymouth, Portsmouth promoted to League One
Nottingham Forest sign Gboly AriyibiChesterfield make double signingChesterfield appoint Gary CaldwellChed Evans pens Spireites contract extensionChesterfield sack manager Danny Wilson
> Chesterfield Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 