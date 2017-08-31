Liam Grimshaw, who spent time on loan with Chesterfield earlier this year, is released by Preston North End after struggling to break into the first team.

Preston North End have cancelled the contract of Manchester United academy product Liam Grimshaw by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old has spent the past 19 months at Deepdale, making just a handful of appearances during that time.

Grimshaw, who also spent a short spell on loan with Chesterfield earlier this year, is now on the lookout for a new club after being released by North End.

A statement on the Lilywhites' official website read: "PNE would like to thank [Liam] for his efforts during his time at Deepdale and wish him the very best in his future."

Grimshaw spent 11 years in United's academy system before departing for PNE in 2016, via a loan spell in Scottish football with Motherwell.